American Red Cross reaches out to states hardest hit by tornadoes

Montgomery, AL – The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food, and comfort to people across the south after a major severe weather outbreak swept through the area over the weekend.

States affected included Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Mississippi was the hardest hit when a deadly tornado claimed at least ten people. Twenty to thirty homes were destroyed in Yazoo City and at least seventeen people were injured when the twister struck residential areas in the outskirts of the city.

The governors of Mississippi and Louisiana issued a State of Emergency as thousands are still without power. In Alabama, Marshall, Dekalb, and Walker counties were impacted by heavy storms and tornadoes destroying sixty homes and damaging about four hundred residences.

The Red Cross has numerous shelters open in these states and is providing food and comfort items for those left homeless. Emergency Response Vehicles are also providing meals across the area.

Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are being deployed to offer casework services and assistance as they visit families to attempt to salvage some of their belongings.

Through over seven hundred supported chapters, more than fifteen million people gain the skills they need to prepare for and respond to emergencies in their homes, communities, and world.

The Red Cross offers steps people should take to stay safe in the aftermath of tornadoes and on how to be prepared for strong storms at www.redcross.org.

Contributions to the Disaster Relief Fund may be sent to American Red Cross of Central Alabama at 5015 Woods Crossing Drive, Montgomery, Alabama, 36106 or to your local Chapter. A secure online contribution may be made by visiting www.montgomeryarc.org, and credit card donations may be made by calling (334) 260-3980.

Article by Melissa Parker

