Kohl’s announces Prattville store opening date

Prattville – Kohl’s department store, to be located at The Exchange at Home Place in front of Academy Sports and Hobby Lobby, will be open for business on September 26, according to a recently erected sign.

“I am excited that Kohl’s will be added to our retail lineup,” said Prattville Mayor Jim Byard Jr. “They will be opening in late September, just in time for the all important Christmas shopping season. This addition continues to signify that Prattville is the shopping hub north of the river,” he said.

There were no comments from Kohl’s Public Relations representatives by publishing deadline. Kohl’s, by policy, makes no store announcement until very close to the store’s opening date.

The grand opening of the new Kohl’s store is set for September 29. The Prattville location at the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. 82 will be the second one to open in the River Region. The other store is in Montgomery at 2430 Berryhill Road at The Shoppes at East Chase.

Article by Melissa Parker

