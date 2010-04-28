Prattville CityFest 2010 starts Friday night at Creekwalk

Prattville – Bring your lawn chairs, family, and friends to the Creekwalk on April 30 and May 1 to enjoy the 24th annual Celebration of Prattville CityFest.

The opening ceremony at 6:45 Friday evening will be followed by a free concert featuring the Tip Tops.

Many food vendors including Chris’ Famous Hot Dogs, Spitfire BBQ & Catering Service, Big Green Roasting Machine, O’Charley’s, and Mickey’s Fun Tyme Ice Cream will be on hand to provide nourishment during the night.

“CityFest is our signature annual festival,” said Prattville Mayor Jim Byard, Jr. “This year, as part of Alabama Tourism and Travel’s ‘Year of Small Towns and Downtowns,’ we’ll be dedicating a historic marker that discusses the importance of Autauga Creek to Prattville’s history.”

“The dedication will take place on Friday evening, just ahead of the free Creekside concert, featuring the Tip Tops,” he said.

The CityFest continues on Saturday, May 1, with the gates opening at 9:00 AM. Arts and crafts vendors will be located on Main Street and Court Street in historic downtown Prattville.

Jeremy Arthur, Executive Vice President of the Prattville Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the event, said that this year’s CityFest was shaping up to be even larger than last year’s city celebration.

“As of today (Wednesday), we have 197 total booths, and that includes 17 food vendors,” said Arthur. “We know that everyone who comes out will have a great time enjoying the food, entertainment, and arts and crafts exhibits.”

Saturday will also feature the Prattville Pops at 9:15 AM, the Centre for the Performing Arts at 11:15 AM, Heartline at noon, TGIF (Dennis Pugh-firefighter) at 1:15 PM, Legacee World Band at 2:15 PM, and Kenlink Bus at 3:00 PM.

The “Lucky Ducky” race will also commence at 3:00 that afternoon on Bridge Street.

“One of my favorite Saturday events is the PHS Soccer team’s ‘Lucky Ducky’ race,” Byard said. “Rubber ducks are dropped into the Autauga Creek and race to the finish.”

“I hope folks will come out and join us for a great Friday and Saturday,” said the mayor.

Article by Melissa Parker

