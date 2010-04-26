Prattville Arts Center will feature works of Margrete Barnes Vause

Prattville – On May 1, the Prattauga Art Guild will present the “Come Home to Alabama” exhibit, featuring regionally acclaimed artist Margrete Barnes Vause at the Creative Arts Center in downtown Prattville.

This art show will be part of the State of Alabama Tourism Department’s celebration of “2010-The Year of Small Towns and Downtowns.”

Vause, a former Prattville resident, owned an art gallery and studio in the city for many years, founded the Prattville Arts & Crafts Guild, and is past president of the Prattville Council on Arts and Humanities.

The artist now makes her home in Panama City, Florida; her works are primary local landscapes of the coastal regions, many with figures, and all with a contemporary composition that is sublime. She strives to capture the tranquility and culture of the south and feels it is important to remind future generations of life on the gulf coast.

The artist has recently completed a series of ten watercolors entitled the “Autauga Heritage Series,” depicting the life and historic landmarks of Autauga County, which is displayed at the Autauga County Heritage Association Museum in Prattville.

An opportunity to enjoy this exhibit at the Arts Center will be on Saturday, May 1, during the Prattville City Fest at the Creekwalk. The Creative Arts Center is located adjacent to the Creekwalk area.

The art show will present over fifteen of Vause’s original watercolors and will run through May 23.

For more information, contact Barbara Simpson at (334) 358-0297.

Article by Melissa Parker

