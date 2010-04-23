At the Movies: April 23, 2010

Now showing at Prattville's Carmike 12

Carmike 12 marquee - Photo by Marc Parker

Date Night: Comedy, show times are 4:55, 7:10 and 9:35, rated PG-13 for sexual and crude content throughout, language, some violence and a drug reference. Film stars Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Mark Wahlberg – In New York City, a case of mistaken identity turns a bored married couple’s attempt at a glamorous and romantic evening into something more thrilling and dangerous.

Death at a Funeral: Comedy, show times are 5:30, 7:45 and 10:00, rated R for language, drug content and some sexual humor. Film stars Keith David, Loretta Devine, Peter Dinklage, and Danny Glover – A funeral ceremony turns into a debacle of exposed family secrets and misplaced bodies.

The Last Song: Drama, show times are 4:00, 7:05 and 9:50, rated PG for thematic material, some violence, sensuality and mild language. Film stars Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear, and Bobby Coleman – A drama centered on a rebellious girl who is sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father, and through their mutual love of music, the estranged due learn to reconnect.

How to Train Your Dragon: Animated/Comedy, show times are 4:50, 7:15 and 9:40, rated PG for sequences of intense action and some scary images, and brief mild language. Film stars Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, and America Ferrera – A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely owner of a young dragon himself, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed.

The Losers (new): Adventure/Action, show times are 5:10, 7:35, and 9:55, raged PG13 for sequences of intense action and violence, a scene of sensuality and language. Film stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Evans – After being betrayed and left for dead, members of a CIA black ops team root out those who targeted them for assassination.

The Back-Up Plan (new): Romantic Comedy, show times are 5:00, 7:30, and 10:00, rated PG-13 for sexual content including references, some crude material and language. Film stars Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin, and Michaela Watkins – A romantic comedy centered on a woman who conceives twins through artificial insemination, only to meet the man of her dreams on the very same day.

Clash of the Titans (two screens): Action/Fantasy, show times are 4:15, 7:00, and 9:30, rated PG-13 for fantasy action violence, some frightening images and brief sensuality. Film stars Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, and Ralph Fiennes – The mortal son of the god Zeus embarks on a perilous journey to stop the underworld and its minions from spreading their evil to Earth as well as the heavens.

Letters to God: Drama, show times is 4:05, rated PG for thematic material. Film stars Robyn Lively, Jeffrey Johnson, and Tanner Maguire – Inspired by a true story: a young boy fighting cancer writes letters to God, touching lives in his neighborhood.

Alice in Wonderland: Adventure/Fantasy, show times are 4:30, 7:00, and 10:00 rated PG for fantasy action/violence involving scary images and situations, and for a smoking caterpillar. Film stars Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, and Crispin Glover – Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world from her childhood adventure, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny: to end the Red Queen’s reign of terror.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Comedy, show times are 5:00, 7:30 and 9:45, rated PG for some rude humor and language. Film stars Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Rachael Harris, and Grayson Russell – Live-action adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s illustrated novel about a wise-cracking junior high school student.

Why Did I Get Married Too: Comedy/Drama, show times are 4:15, 6:30, 7:00, 9:20, and 9:50, rated PG-13 for thematic material including sexuality, language, drug references, and some domestic violence. Film stars Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson, and Jill Scott – Four couples reunite for their annual vacation in order to socialize and to spend time analyzing their marriages.

