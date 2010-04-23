Our Prattville Pets of the Week at the Prattville-Autauga Humane Shelter: Buddy and Kylee

The Our Prattville feline Pet of the Week is Buddy, a beautiful one-year-old male Domestic Short Hair. His luxurious fur is solid white, but he has a black tail and a couple of black spots on his face and leg.

Unfortunately, Buddy’s owner was unable to afford the upkeep of an animal any longer in these tough economic times, and had to turn his pet in to the shelter. But, this friendly and loving kitty is just waiting for the day that he can go home with a forever friend!

Kylee, a handsome one and a half year old female Lab mix, is the canine Our Prattville Pet of the Week. She has already been spayed, and has a gorgeous white coat with brown ears.

This sweet pup gets along great with her canine pals, is leash trained and loves to romp outside the shelter in the fenced in yard. Kylee is a great dog and would just adore making someone a loyal and devoted companion!

For more information on these pets and other animals, please contact (334) 358-2882 or visit www.autaugahumanesociety.com.

Article by Melissa Parker

© 2010 Our Prattville. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without the express written consent of the publisher.